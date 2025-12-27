Left Menu

Chill Sweeps West Bengal: A Cold Spell with Foggy Mornings

West Bengal is experiencing a cold spell, with minimal temperature changes expected in the coming days. Darjeeling is the coldest spot, and shallow to moderate fog is anticipated in the mornings. Temperatures may rise slightly in south Bengal later, with dry weather persisting across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:42 IST
West Bengal is bracing for a cold spell as temperatures drop across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be no significant change in the minimum temperatures in the coming days.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in the region on Saturday, hitting 5.8 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Alipurduar was the chilliest at 8 degrees Celsius. Cities like Kalimpong, Sriniketan, and Bankura also reported temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata, the state capital, is facing chilly dawns with temperatures at 12.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts shallow fog in the morning hours and gradual temperature increases in south Bengal later this week while dry weather will persist statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

