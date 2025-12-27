Union Minister Unveils New Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inaugurated a newly constructed multi-storied tenement under the Puducherry Smart City Mission on Saturday. The housing initiative aims to provide affordable accommodation for 220 beneficiaries, particularly benefiting sanitary workers previously living in outdated buildings.

Among the notable attendees were Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The project encompasses six blocks featuring fully equipped infrastructures such as internal roads, drinking water, drainage, sewage systems, elevators, and power supply.

The Union minister also opened a Rs 17 crore mini stadium at Anna Thidal designed to enrich sports facilities for local students and the community. Additionally, vital compact sub-stations were commissioned to improve public utilities.

