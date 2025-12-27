Left Menu

Union Minister Unveils New Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Nityanand Rai inaugurated new housing and sports facilities under the Puducherry Smart City Mission. Affordable housing schemes benefited 220 sanitary workers, while a new Rs 17 crore stadium promises to enhance sports opportunities for local students. Infrastructure improvements include new compact sub-stations and necessary utilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:48 IST
Union Minister Unveils New Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inaugurated a newly constructed multi-storied tenement under the Puducherry Smart City Mission on Saturday. The housing initiative aims to provide affordable accommodation for 220 beneficiaries, particularly benefiting sanitary workers previously living in outdated buildings.

Among the notable attendees were Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The project encompasses six blocks featuring fully equipped infrastructures such as internal roads, drinking water, drainage, sewage systems, elevators, and power supply.

The Union minister also opened a Rs 17 crore mini stadium at Anna Thidal designed to enrich sports facilities for local students and the community. Additionally, vital compact sub-stations were commissioned to improve public utilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
3
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India
4
Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025