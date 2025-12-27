Left Menu

BIS Introduces IS 19445:2025 for Enhanced Bomb Disposal System Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released IS 19445:2025, a dedicated standard for bomb disposal systems, addressing a gap in India's security framework. Developed with the Ministry of Home Affairs, it sets guidelines for evaluating these systems' effectiveness, encouraging uniform evaluation practices and quality manufacturing in critical security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:39 IST
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently announced a new standard, IS 19445:2025, to enhance the evaluation and effectiveness of bomb disposal systems in India. This move addresses a vital gap in the nation's security preparedness framework.

Commissioned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs alongside the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory, IS 19445:2025 outlines performance benchmarks, test equipment requirements, and evaluation procedures. Its voluntary adoption aims to standardize evaluation practices and boost confidence in the deployment of bomb disposal systems in high-risk operations.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, highlighted the strategic intent behind the new guidelines, which were developed after assessing the limitation and accessibility issues of existing international standards. The new standard considers Indian-specific threat scenarios, aiming to bridge global best practices with local operational needs.

