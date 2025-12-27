BIS Introduces IS 19445:2025 for Enhanced Bomb Disposal System Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently announced a new standard, IS 19445:2025, to enhance the evaluation and effectiveness of bomb disposal systems in India. This move addresses a vital gap in the nation's security preparedness framework.

Commissioned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs alongside the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory, IS 19445:2025 outlines performance benchmarks, test equipment requirements, and evaluation procedures. Its voluntary adoption aims to standardize evaluation practices and boost confidence in the deployment of bomb disposal systems in high-risk operations.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, highlighted the strategic intent behind the new guidelines, which were developed after assessing the limitation and accessibility issues of existing international standards. The new standard considers Indian-specific threat scenarios, aiming to bridge global best practices with local operational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)