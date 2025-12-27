Left Menu

Odisha to Finalize Predictive Mineral Auction Calendar in January

The Odisha government is set to hold a pivotal meeting on January 3, 2026, focusing on finalizing the annual auction calendar for major and strategic mineral blocks. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and predictability in mineral auctions, aligning with India's Ministry of Mines' directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:46 IST
Odisha to Finalize Predictive Mineral Auction Calendar in January
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha's government will host a crucial meeting on January 3, 2026, to finalize its annual auction calendar for major mineral blocks. The meeting, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Steel and Mines Department, aims to foster transparency and predictability in the mineral auction process as directed by the Ministry of Mines.

The Ministry of Mines has urged states to develop an annual auction calendar for mineral blocks. Responding to this, Odisha's Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) has compiled a list of major and strategic mineral blocks, drawn from exploration efforts by various agencies.

The identified blocks, detailed in official annexures, include key minerals such as iron, manganese, and graphite across several districts. A detailed review of these blocks will be conducted in the meeting to assess their exploration status and auction readiness, ensuring an informed auction process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

 India
2
Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

 India
3
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
4
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025