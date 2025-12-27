Odisha to Finalize Predictive Mineral Auction Calendar in January

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha's government will host a crucial meeting on January 3, 2026, to finalize its annual auction calendar for major mineral blocks. The meeting, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Steel and Mines Department, aims to foster transparency and predictability in the mineral auction process as directed by the Ministry of Mines.

The Ministry of Mines has urged states to develop an annual auction calendar for mineral blocks. Responding to this, Odisha's Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) has compiled a list of major and strategic mineral blocks, drawn from exploration efforts by various agencies.

The identified blocks, detailed in official annexures, include key minerals such as iron, manganese, and graphite across several districts. A detailed review of these blocks will be conducted in the meeting to assess their exploration status and auction readiness, ensuring an informed auction process.

