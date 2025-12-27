Tragedy in Saran: Family Suffocated by Indoor Fire
In Bihar's Saran district, four family members, including three children, died from suffocation after lighting a fire in a closed room to warm themselves. Two others were found unconscious and hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the incident, which involves the family of an Uttar Pradesh government official.
Tragedy struck in Bihar's Saran district when four family members, including three children, suffocated to death after a fire was lit for warmth in a closed room.
The incident occurred in the early hours in Bhagwan Bazar, leaving two more unconscious, who are currently hospitalized. Authorities have launched an investigation, with identities yet to be confirmed.
Saran's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kumar Ashish, stated that forensic experts are involved and all angles of the case are being explored.
