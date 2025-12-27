Tragedy in Saran: Family Suffocated by Indoor Fire

Tragedy struck in Bihar's Saran district when four family members, including three children, suffocated to death after a fire was lit for warmth in a closed room.

The incident occurred in the early hours in Bhagwan Bazar, leaving two more unconscious, who are currently hospitalized. Authorities have launched an investigation, with identities yet to be confirmed.

Saran's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kumar Ashish, stated that forensic experts are involved and all angles of the case are being explored.

(With inputs from agencies.)