Kerala's Talent Surge: A Model for Modern Workforce Development

A LinkedIn Talent Insights report has showcased a 172% growth in Kerala's professional talent pool over the last five years. This impressive increase, highlighted at the Skill Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, places Kerala ninth among Indian states for workforce expansion.

Significant numbers of skilled professionals have returned to Kerala, many from the Gulf, with 52% specifically coming back from the UAE. This influx is bolstering local expertise in business, finance, and technology, particularly in regions like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, according to the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

Participation in training programs focusing on emerging skills such as artificial intelligence and data analysis has doubled, underscoring the need for reskilling as 39% of core job skills may become obsolete by 2030. The report, described as an economic roadmap by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, highlights untapped growth areas, with gender representation exceeding the national average.

(With inputs from agencies.)