The Waning Tide: How Declining International Student Enrolment is Impacting US Universities

A sharp decline in international student enrolment is causing financial strain on US universities, as foreign students face increased visa challenges and scrutiny under the Trump administration.

Half as many new international graduate students enrolled at the University of Central Missouri this fall, highlighting a broader trend that could impact more than 100 colleges with small endowments.

Experts warn that financial instability from reduced enrolment may force tuition hikes or cuts to subsidies for domestic students, further straining an already tight budget.