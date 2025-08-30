Left Menu

The Waning Tide: How Declining International Student Enrolment is Impacting US Universities

International student enrolment at US universities is sharply declining due to visa issues and new scrutiny, threatening financial stability. With international students often paying full tuition, their absence affects revenue and subsidies for domestic students. This trend poses significant economic challenges for schools across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:44 IST
A sharp decline in international student enrolment is causing financial strain on US universities, as foreign students face increased visa challenges and scrutiny under the Trump administration.

Half as many new international graduate students enrolled at the University of Central Missouri this fall, highlighting a broader trend that could impact more than 100 colleges with small endowments.

Experts warn that financial instability from reduced enrolment may force tuition hikes or cuts to subsidies for domestic students, further straining an already tight budget.

