Delhi's Coaching Craze: A Capital Investment

In the bustling capital of India, nearly 40% of school students are enrolled in private coaching—the National Sample Survey's recent Comprehensive Modular Survey reveals. This figure dwarfs the national average of 27% and positions Delhi as sixth highest in the country for reliance on coaching classes.

The trend signals not just an increased academic pressure but also a financial commitment, with Delhi families spending more than double the national average on tuition at higher education levels. The higher secondary stage sees 59.2% of Delhi's students attending coaching, further emphasizing the heavy investment in education.

Gender disparities also emerge, as girls in Delhi are more likely to attend coaching and incur higher costs than boys. These findings highlight not only the educational ambitions of Delhi parents but also a significant urban-rural divide in access and expenditure on education services.