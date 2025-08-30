Left Menu

Delhi's Coaching Craze: A Capital Investment

Nearly 40% of Delhi's students opt for private coaching, surpassing the national average of 27%. The trend is especially prevalent at higher education levels, with households in the capital spending significantly more on tuition compared to other regions. This highlights a growing educational expenditure divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:41 IST
Delhi's Coaching Craze: A Capital Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling capital of India, nearly 40% of school students are enrolled in private coaching—the National Sample Survey's recent Comprehensive Modular Survey reveals. This figure dwarfs the national average of 27% and positions Delhi as sixth highest in the country for reliance on coaching classes.

The trend signals not just an increased academic pressure but also a financial commitment, with Delhi families spending more than double the national average on tuition at higher education levels. The higher secondary stage sees 59.2% of Delhi's students attending coaching, further emphasizing the heavy investment in education.

Gender disparities also emerge, as girls in Delhi are more likely to attend coaching and incur higher costs than boys. These findings highlight not only the educational ambitions of Delhi parents but also a significant urban-rural divide in access and expenditure on education services.

TRENDING

1
The Forgotten Dreamers: Children Left Behind by Funding Cuts

The Forgotten Dreamers: Children Left Behind by Funding Cuts

 Nigeria
2
Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

 India
4
Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025