Educating for Excellence: Nobel Laureate Emphasizes Transformative Power of Education

Nobel laureate in Chemistry, Prof Morten P Meldal, highlighted the transformative power of education in progressing societies. Speaking at the RGCB Research Conference, he stressed the importance of making learning engaging to tackle global issues and prepare future generations for informed political and environmental decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:09 IST
Nobel laureate in Chemistry, Prof Morten P Meldal, emphasized the transformative power of education as the cornerstone for societal progress. During an online lecture at the RGCB Research Conference, Meldal underscored that investing in education yields significant returns, a lesson evidenced by the success of countries like Vietnam, Poland, Finland, and Denmark.

Speaking to attendees at the conference organized by the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council in Munnar, Meldal advocated for innovative educational approaches. He proposed creating short, engaging videos to generate curiosity and interest among students, gradually increasing complexity as they advance in their studies.

The Denmark-born scientist stressed that education is crucial for equipping future generations to make informed political and environmental decisions. Highlighting that excellence thrives on freedom, he encouraged collaboration rather than competition to foster collective progress and understanding.

