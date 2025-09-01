Pope Leo Meets LGBT Advocate: A New Era for the Catholic Church?

Pope Leo granted a significant private audience to Rev. James Martin, a well-known U.S. priest and LGBT advocate, at the Vatican. This meeting indicates that Leo, the first U.S. pope, might uphold the inclusive legacy initiated by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

Rev. Martin, often criticized by conservative Catholics, expressed optimism after the meeting, noting Leo's consistent message echoing Francis' approach to welcoming LGBT individuals. The Catholic Church has recently faced internal debates, particularly following Francis' decree allowing blessings for same-sex couples, which faced backlash from traditionalists.

The meeting with Martin was part of Leo's official schedule, highlighting the Vatican's potential openness towards the gay community in the upcoming Catholic Holy Year. This aligns with Francis' legacy but continues to stir controversy within the Church's conservative circles.

