Left Menu

Pope Leo Meets LGBT Advocate: A New Era for the Catholic Church?

Pope Leo held a significant meeting with Rev. James Martin, a prominent advocate for LGBT Catholics, signalling a potential continuation of late Pope Francis' progressive stance. The private audience at the Vatican underlines the Church's evolving approach towards inclusivity, as debates around same-sex blessings persist among conservative factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:38 IST
Pope Leo Meets LGBT Advocate: A New Era for the Catholic Church?
Pope Leo

Pope Leo granted a significant private audience to Rev. James Martin, a well-known U.S. priest and LGBT advocate, at the Vatican. This meeting indicates that Leo, the first U.S. pope, might uphold the inclusive legacy initiated by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

Rev. Martin, often criticized by conservative Catholics, expressed optimism after the meeting, noting Leo's consistent message echoing Francis' approach to welcoming LGBT individuals. The Catholic Church has recently faced internal debates, particularly following Francis' decree allowing blessings for same-sex couples, which faced backlash from traditionalists.

The meeting with Martin was part of Leo's official schedule, highlighting the Vatican's potential openness towards the gay community in the upcoming Catholic Holy Year. This aligns with Francis' legacy but continues to stir controversy within the Church's conservative circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

 India
2
BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

 India
3
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
4
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025