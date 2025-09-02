Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Fibe and JAIN Online's Historic Partnership

Fibe, a digital lending platform, partners with JAIN Online, marking its 500th edtech collaboration. This partnership aims to make higher education more accessible through digital financing, removing financial barriers for students. Fibe has empowered over 2 lakh learners with affordable upskilling options, fostering future-ready careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:23 IST
Revolutionizing Education: Fibe and JAIN Online's Historic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration, Fibe, India's foremost digital lending platform, has joined forces with JAIN Online, one of the country's top UGC and AICTE-accredited universities. Celebrating its 500th partnership in the edtech sector, Fibe continues to solidify its status as the preeminent FinTech-based education lender in India.

This alliance underscores Fibe's commitment to democratizing higher education access through its innovative digital financing solutions. With no hidden costs and convenient repayment plans, Fibe empowers students to overcome financial constraints and pursue career-oriented programs with ease.

Co-founder and Group CEO of Fibe, Akshay Mehrotra, emphasized the importance of bridging the financial divide in education. By collaborating with JAIN Online, Fibe aims to align educational opportunities with industry needs, supporting both personal aspirations and economic progress in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Education

Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Edu...

 India
2
Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

 India
3
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
4
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025