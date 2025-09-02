Revolutionizing Education: Fibe and JAIN Online's Historic Partnership

In a landmark collaboration, Fibe, India's foremost digital lending platform, has joined forces with JAIN Online, one of the country's top UGC and AICTE-accredited universities. Celebrating its 500th partnership in the edtech sector, Fibe continues to solidify its status as the preeminent FinTech-based education lender in India.

This alliance underscores Fibe's commitment to democratizing higher education access through its innovative digital financing solutions. With no hidden costs and convenient repayment plans, Fibe empowers students to overcome financial constraints and pursue career-oriented programs with ease.

Co-founder and Group CEO of Fibe, Akshay Mehrotra, emphasized the importance of bridging the financial divide in education. By collaborating with JAIN Online, Fibe aims to align educational opportunities with industry needs, supporting both personal aspirations and economic progress in India.

