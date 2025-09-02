Odisha Weighs TET Mandate for Teachers Amid Supreme Court Ruling

The Odisha government announced it will scrutinize the Supreme Court order mandating the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for both aspiring and current teachers. This assessment comes from the state's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond. Gond emphasized that the department intends to consider teachers' interests while reviewing the order.

The Supreme Court's decision stipulates that the TET is compulsory for both recruitment and continued service of teachers. However, specific exemptions apply, such as for those at the elementary level who have less than five years of service left. These teachers cannot be promoted without the TET qualification.

Odisha's response includes plans for special TET examinations aimed at in-service teachers to help them meet the new requirements. Meanwhile, various teacher organizations in the state have urged the Supreme Court to restrict the TET criteria to new recruits rather than affecting those already in service before 2011.