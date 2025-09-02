Left Menu

Odisha Weighs TET Mandate for Teachers Amid Supreme Court Ruling

The Odisha government is reviewing a Supreme Court ruling that mandates the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for both aspiring and current teachers. Education Minister Nityananda Gond emphasized considering teachers' interests. The state plans special TET exams for in-service teachers, though exemptions exist for some nearing retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:25 IST
Odisha Weighs TET Mandate for Teachers Amid Supreme Court Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government announced it will scrutinize the Supreme Court order mandating the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for both aspiring and current teachers. This assessment comes from the state's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond. Gond emphasized that the department intends to consider teachers' interests while reviewing the order.

The Supreme Court's decision stipulates that the TET is compulsory for both recruitment and continued service of teachers. However, specific exemptions apply, such as for those at the elementary level who have less than five years of service left. These teachers cannot be promoted without the TET qualification.

Odisha's response includes plans for special TET examinations aimed at in-service teachers to help them meet the new requirements. Meanwhile, various teacher organizations in the state have urged the Supreme Court to restrict the TET criteria to new recruits rather than affecting those already in service before 2011.

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political Drama

Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political...

 India
2
NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

 Luxembourg
3
Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worship

Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worshi...

 India
4
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025