Campus Clash: Students vs. Police in Protests Over Unrecognized Law Course

A confrontation erupted between police and students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University over an allegedly unrecognised law course, prompting the Chief Minister to order a probe and disciplinary actions. The ABVP joined the protestors, accusing the university of illegal activities. Injured students received medical attention as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated confrontation, police and students clashed at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, highlighting tensions over a contested law program's recognition. The incident has drawn attention from state officials, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiating investigations and administrative changes.

Video footage from the altercation reveals baton-wielding officers amidst demonstrators, leading to allegations of police brutality. The administration, however, maintains that its law course fulfills all regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, the ABVP has criticized the university for allegedly collecting illegal fees, demanding accountability.

Amidst the unrest, multiple students sustained injuries and are receiving medical care. As the situation stabilizes, further probes are underway to determine the legality of the university's law degree and ensure justice for the affected students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

