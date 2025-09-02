Campus Clash: Students vs. Police in Protests Over Unrecognized Law Course

In a heated confrontation, police and students clashed at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, highlighting tensions over a contested law program's recognition. The incident has drawn attention from state officials, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiating investigations and administrative changes.

Video footage from the altercation reveals baton-wielding officers amidst demonstrators, leading to allegations of police brutality. The administration, however, maintains that its law course fulfills all regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, the ABVP has criticized the university for allegedly collecting illegal fees, demanding accountability.

Amidst the unrest, multiple students sustained injuries and are receiving medical care. As the situation stabilizes, further probes are underway to determine the legality of the university's law degree and ensure justice for the affected students.

(With inputs from agencies.)