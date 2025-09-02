Delhi University Implements Surety Bond for Student Union Elections

Delhi University has introduced a compulsory Rs 1 lakh surety bond for the parents or guardians of candidates running in the forthcoming student union elections, effectively holding them accountable for any rule violations during campaigning.

This requirement emerged after the university informed the Delhi High Court that there was no need to deposit money to contest the elections, but recent notifications suggest otherwise. The surety binds guardians to cover costs for candidates' violations, including defacement of university property.

As part of enhanced election guidelines, the university has established a dedicated portal for reporting campaign violations, reviewed by the DUSU Advisory Committee. The upcoming elections will use electronic voting machines, emphasizing a shift towards stricter compliance and monitoring to uphold election integrity.