Delhi University Implements Surety Bond for Student Union Elections

Delhi University now requires a Rs 1 lakh surety bond signed by parents or guardians for candidates in student union elections. The bond holds them accountable for violations during campaigns. This decision follows controversies over mandatory deposits and aims to curb property defacement and ensure fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:24 IST
Delhi University has introduced a compulsory Rs 1 lakh surety bond for the parents or guardians of candidates running in the forthcoming student union elections, effectively holding them accountable for any rule violations during campaigning.

This requirement emerged after the university informed the Delhi High Court that there was no need to deposit money to contest the elections, but recent notifications suggest otherwise. The surety binds guardians to cover costs for candidates' violations, including defacement of university property.

As part of enhanced election guidelines, the university has established a dedicated portal for reporting campaign violations, reviewed by the DUSU Advisory Committee. The upcoming elections will use electronic voting machines, emphasizing a shift towards stricter compliance and monitoring to uphold election integrity.

