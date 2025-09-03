Wayanad's Dream Realized: New Government Medical College Approved

Wayanad has just achieved a significant milestone with the approval of a new government medical college, delighting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The National Medical Commission granted clearance for two new colleges in Kerala, elevating the districts of Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Priyanka publicly expressed gratitude to all those involved, emphasizing longstanding community efforts, including those of Rahul Gandhi, in making this vision a reality. Her statement on social media highlighted the importance of this development for improving local healthcare.

The newly sanctioned colleges will admit 50 MBBS students each starting this academic year, signaling rapid growth in the state's medical education infrastructure. Priyanka hopes for swift construction and operational readiness, urging collective efforts for community progress.

