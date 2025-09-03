Left Menu

Wayanad's Dream Realized: New Government Medical College Approved

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra celebrates the approval of a government medical college in Wayanad. The National Medical Commission's decision to establish new colleges in Wayanad and Kasaragod marks a significant advancement for healthcare in Kerala. Priyanka credits sustained efforts by Rahul Gandhi and others for this achievement and urges swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:27 IST
Wayanad has just achieved a significant milestone with the approval of a new government medical college, delighting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The National Medical Commission granted clearance for two new colleges in Kerala, elevating the districts of Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Priyanka publicly expressed gratitude to all those involved, emphasizing longstanding community efforts, including those of Rahul Gandhi, in making this vision a reality. Her statement on social media highlighted the importance of this development for improving local healthcare.

The newly sanctioned colleges will admit 50 MBBS students each starting this academic year, signaling rapid growth in the state's medical education infrastructure. Priyanka hopes for swift construction and operational readiness, urging collective efforts for community progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

