Bridging Tradition and Modernity: The National Education Policy's Vision

During the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, President Droupadi Murmu praised the National Education Policy for merging tradition with modernity, urging adaptability and skill acquisition among students in today's rapidly changing digital environment.

She pointed out the unique position of Indian students, who have greater access to learning resources than ever before, to reconnect with the nation's rich heritage. Emphasizing the role of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Revolution 4.0, she advocated for continuous learning as a pathway to leadership.

Highlighting the need for education to be socially beneficial, Murmu appealed for collaboration between academia and industry, stressing the importance of science and technology in improving humanity and preserving nature.