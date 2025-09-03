Left Menu

Bridging Tradition and Modernity: The National Education Policy's Vision

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the National Education Policy's role in blending tradition with modernity during the Central University of Tamil Nadu's 10th convocation. Emphasizing continuous learning in a digital age, she urged students to adapt to technological advancements and engage in education that benefits society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:14 IST
Bridging Tradition and Modernity: The National Education Policy's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, President Droupadi Murmu praised the National Education Policy for merging tradition with modernity, urging adaptability and skill acquisition among students in today's rapidly changing digital environment.

She pointed out the unique position of Indian students, who have greater access to learning resources than ever before, to reconnect with the nation's rich heritage. Emphasizing the role of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Revolution 4.0, she advocated for continuous learning as a pathway to leadership.

Highlighting the need for education to be socially beneficial, Murmu appealed for collaboration between academia and industry, stressing the importance of science and technology in improving humanity and preserving nature.

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025