Mizoram Students Embark on Educational Bharat Darshan Tour

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh officially inaugurated the educational Bharat Darshan tour for 100 students heading to New Delhi. This initiative, driven by the Ministry of Home Affairs and facilitated by the Border Security Force (BSF), aims to enlighten students about India's cultural diversity and uniqueness.

At the flag-off ceremony, Governor Singh expressed his gratitude to the Central government, the MHA, and the BSF for their roles in the event's orchestration. He praised the tour's comprehensive planning and the stakeholders' unrelenting commitment to its success.

Highlighting the potential of such initiatives in fostering national unity, BSF DIG Ahsan Sahedi emphasized the tour's unique role. He pointed out that this is the first time students from Mizoram will participate, underscoring the BSF's dedication to promoting national integration and educational growth.