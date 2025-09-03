Left Menu

Mizoram Students Embark on Educational Bharat Darshan Tour

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh flagged off 100 students for a Bharat Darshan tour to New Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs and BSF organized the event to educate students about India's diversity and promote national integration. This initiative marks a first for Mizoram students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:18 IST
Mizoram Students Embark on Educational Bharat Darshan Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh officially inaugurated the educational Bharat Darshan tour for 100 students heading to New Delhi. This initiative, driven by the Ministry of Home Affairs and facilitated by the Border Security Force (BSF), aims to enlighten students about India's cultural diversity and uniqueness.

At the flag-off ceremony, Governor Singh expressed his gratitude to the Central government, the MHA, and the BSF for their roles in the event's orchestration. He praised the tour's comprehensive planning and the stakeholders' unrelenting commitment to its success.

Highlighting the potential of such initiatives in fostering national unity, BSF DIG Ahsan Sahedi emphasized the tour's unique role. He pointed out that this is the first time students from Mizoram will participate, underscoring the BSF's dedication to promoting national integration and educational growth.

TRENDING

1
Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India
2
Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

 India
3
Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

 Global
4
Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025