Duo Nabbed in Joint Police-BSF Operation in Samba
Two suspects, Manzoor Hussain and Suraj, were arrested in the Satwari area along with firearms, following a joint operation by the police and BSF. The action was initiated based on reports of the suspects brandishing a pistol in public, which created panic among locals.
In a joint operation by the local police and the Border Security Force (BSF), two suspected criminals were apprehended in Satwari, police confirmed on Sunday. The raid led to the recovery of a pistol and two magazines, raising local security concerns.
The suspects, identified as Manzoor Hussain and Suraj from the Bari-Brahamana area of Samba, were found reportedly flaunting a pistol in a public setting, causing widespread anxiety. Authorities acted promptly on the reliable information to capture the duo.
Along with the firearm, a toy pistol was also seized from their possession. The individuals are currently facing charges, as investigations into the incident continue to unfold.
