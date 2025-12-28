Duo Nabbed in Joint Police-BSF Operation in Samba

In a joint operation by the local police and the Border Security Force (BSF), two suspected criminals were apprehended in Satwari, police confirmed on Sunday. The raid led to the recovery of a pistol and two magazines, raising local security concerns.

The suspects, identified as Manzoor Hussain and Suraj from the Bari-Brahamana area of Samba, were found reportedly flaunting a pistol in a public setting, causing widespread anxiety. Authorities acted promptly on the reliable information to capture the duo.

Along with the firearm, a toy pistol was also seized from their possession. The individuals are currently facing charges, as investigations into the incident continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)