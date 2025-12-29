Meghalaya BSF Chief Denies Bangladesh Media Claims on Cross-Border Accused
Meghalaya BSF Inspector General OP Upadhyay refutes Bangladeshi media's false claims that the accused in student leader Sharif Osman Hadi's murder entered India. He cites surveillance and checkpoints as barriers, calling the allegations fabricated. Political turmoil and violence plague Bangladesh after Hadi's killing.
Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General OP Upadhyay has firmly dismissed reports from Bangladeshi media alleging that two individuals accused in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi had fled to India. Upadhyay remarked that such cross-border movement from the Meghalaya sector is non-existent.
The Inspector General condemned the Bangladeshi media reports as 'false and fabricated,' noting that contradictory statements have emerged from Bangladeshi officials. He emphasized the lack of evidence supporting these claims and highlighted that an earlier statement by an IG-rank officer confirmed the absence of such evidence.
Further, IG Upadhyay pointed out that with extensive CCTV and checkpoint monitoring, infiltration from a location 300 km from Dhaka is 'highly implausible.' As Bangladesh endures political unrest and violence following Hadi's murder, India has expressed concerns over attacks on minorities, prompting widespread protests.
