Left Menu

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Delhi University announces a mop-up round for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic session. This special round aims to fill vacant seats by considering Class 12 marks instead of CUET scores. Applications open from September 4-7, with fees dependent on category. Only registered candidates can apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:29 IST
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has unveiled a special mop-up admission round to address unfilled seats in its undergraduate programs for the 2025-26 session.

Diverging from the CUET-score-based admissions held earlier, this round will utilize Class 12 marks as the criterion for selection. According to the University Registrar, the aim is to offer a chance to all eligible students who previously missed out on admissions.

Application submissions will be accepted from September 4 to 7. A list of available seats will be published on the university's admission portal on September 4. The allocation process begins September 8, with fee payments due by September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025