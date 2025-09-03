Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Delhi University has unveiled a special mop-up admission round to address unfilled seats in its undergraduate programs for the 2025-26 session.

Diverging from the CUET-score-based admissions held earlier, this round will utilize Class 12 marks as the criterion for selection. According to the University Registrar, the aim is to offer a chance to all eligible students who previously missed out on admissions.

Application submissions will be accepted from September 4 to 7. A list of available seats will be published on the university's admission portal on September 4. The allocation process begins September 8, with fee payments due by September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)