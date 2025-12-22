Left Menu

Streamlined Chinese Visa Application Process Launched for Indian Travelers

The Chinese Embassy in Delhi has introduced an online visa application system for Indian passport holders. Scheduled to launch on December 22, 2025, it simplifies the process, cutting consulate visits and offering real-time tracking. This initiative aligns with recent efforts by India and China to improve bilateral relations.

The Chinese Embassy in Delhi is set to roll out an innovative 'China Online Visa Application System' specifically for Indian passport holders. This move, announced on social media by the embassy, promises to modernize the application process.

The system, which goes live on December 22, 2025, offers a more streamlined alternative to the traditional, paper-heavy submission method. According to Shenzhen-based Greater Bay Area (GBA), the platform allows applicants to fill out forms, upload necessary documents, and schedule biometric appointments digitally. This reduces visits to the consulate from two down to one, for biometrics only. The introduction also features benefits like real-time status updates and integration with UnionPay for convenient fee payment in Indian Rupees, hence avoiding foreign exchange mark-ups.

This advancement is part of broader steps taken by India and China to enhance diplomatic ties, which have recently seen a major thawing following the resolution of a long-standing military impasse in eastern Ladakh. The two nations have reconfirmed their commitment to people-centric initiatives, including the resumption of tourist visas and direct flights.

