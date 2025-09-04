Left Menu

Court Orders Trump Administration to Reinstate $2.2 Billion Grants to Harvard

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully terminated $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University, marking a significant legal victory for the institution. The decision halts the administration's attempts to leverage federal funding against the university's policies and ensures academic freedom regarding grant allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 03:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to restore $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University, ruling that the termination of these funds was unlawful. Harvard's legal challenge gained a major boost with this decision, ensuring the continuation of its research endeavors.

The conflict began when the administration claimed Harvard inadequately addressed antisemitism, leading to the cancellation of grants. However, the university argued that the actions were retaliatory, linked to its resistance against administratively-driven changes.

Judge Allison Burroughs emphasized the importance of safeguarding academic freedom, underscoring that the administration's actions infringed on constitutional free-speech rights. The ruling prevents any further grant terminations and reinforces judicial oversight on governmental actions impacting educational institutions.

