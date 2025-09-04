MBZUAI Welcomes Future AI Innovators: Fall 2026 Admissions Open

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), renowned as the world's first AI-focused university, has started accepting applications for the Fall 2026 intake. The enrollment drive targets both undergraduate and graduate students, encouraging exceptional individuals from across the globe to apply.

Within just five years of operation, MBZUAI has distinguished itself as a top-tier global institution for AI studies, featuring leading faculty and researchers whose work advances the field. The university, which began undergraduate admissions in Fall 2025, is now expanding its offerings to prepare upcoming generations in the field of artificial intelligence.

Applications are currently being accepted for a broad range of programs including specialist areas such as machine learning, computer vision, and robotics. Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit applications promptly via the official online portal. The university has detailed a schedule for early and regular decision application processes, with key deadlines for both undergraduate and graduate entries already announced.