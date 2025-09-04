Left Menu

IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings for Seventh Consecutive Year

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has achieved the top position in the Ministry of Education's NIRF rankings for the seventh year. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru follows closely. Other top educational institutions recognized include Jawaharlal Nehru University, Hindu College, and Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras secured the top spot in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the seventh consecutive year. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the university category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru took the lead. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Jamia Millia Islamia were also notably ranked.

Delhi University's Hindu College has been distinguished as the premier college, with Miranda House and Hans Raj College following closely. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) leads among open universities. IISc is recognized as the top research institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

