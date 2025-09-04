IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings for Seventh Consecutive Year

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras secured the top spot in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the seventh consecutive year. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the university category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru took the lead. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Jamia Millia Islamia were also notably ranked.

Delhi University's Hindu College has been distinguished as the premier college, with Miranda House and Hans Raj College following closely. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) leads among open universities. IISc is recognized as the top research institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)