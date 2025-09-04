Jadavpur University Shines in 2025 NIRF Rankings

In a moment of pride for West Bengal, Jadavpur University has emerged as the top-ranked state university in India, according to the India Rankings 2025 released by the Ministry of Education. The university also secured the ninth spot in the overall university category, drawing accolades from various quarters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations to the university's teachers, students, researchers, and staff, acknowledging their efforts in achieving this prestigious status. Banerjee highlighted that Jadavpur University remains the sole state-run institution to be featured in the top 10 university list.

The rankings were announced during a live event by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This marks the 10th annual edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, which saw IIT Madras retain its top overall position for the seventh consecutive year.