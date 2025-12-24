Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Management Eases Restrictions Amid Improvement

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This decision comes after an improvement in air quality due to favorable meteorological conditions. However, guidelines under Stages I, II, and III remain active and enforced.

Updated: 24-12-2025 20:23 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR has lifted the severe restrictions imposed under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a noticeable improvement in air quality.

Officials reported that the decision was based on favorable meteorological conditions, including high winds which improved the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 271, a marked improvement from previous levels exceeding 450.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, guidelines under GRAP Stages I, II, and III remain in place to prevent further deterioration of air quality, especially with the less favorable weather expected in winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

