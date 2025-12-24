Avanade's Ambitious India Workforce Expansion

Avanade, a prominent cloud and AI services provider within the Microsoft ecosystem, announced its intention to double its workforce in India by 2026. The move is part of the company's strategic plans to fortify its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

According to Avanade, India is set to become a pivotal talent and service hub within the region, facilitating closer ties with clients and fostering new career opportunities. This expansion is poised to support Avanade's continued investment in leadership development, talent reskilling, and capabilities in AI, cloud, data, security, and business applications.

The expansion follows Avanade's acquisition of Total eBiz Solutions, establishing a local base in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The company's commitment aims to help organizations modernize effectively, achieve secure operations, and realize clear business outcomes through innovative technology solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)