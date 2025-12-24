Left Menu

Crystal Palace Awaits Defender Chris Richards' Return

Crystal Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, faces uncertainty about when defender Chris Richards will return after a foot injury during a match against Arsenal. Richards was taken off with a cut that required stitches, leaving his availability for future games, including those against Tottenham and Fulham, in doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:24 IST
Crystal Palace Awaits Defender Chris Richards' Return
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is in suspense as he awaits the return of U.S. defender Chris Richards. Richards sustained a foot injury during Arsenal's match in the English League Cup quarterfinals, forcing him off the field.

The defender's foot required stitches, and the extent of the injury leaves Richards' participation in upcoming matches against Tottenham and Fulham uncertain. Despite the setback, Glasner remains hopeful about his player's potential recovery timeline.

Richards, a regular for the U.S. team, had previously missed the 2022 World Cup due to a leg injury. Palace suffered a narrow 8-7 loss to Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw, adding to the team's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025