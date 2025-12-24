Crystal Palace Awaits Defender Chris Richards' Return

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is in suspense as he awaits the return of U.S. defender Chris Richards. Richards sustained a foot injury during Arsenal's match in the English League Cup quarterfinals, forcing him off the field.

The defender's foot required stitches, and the extent of the injury leaves Richards' participation in upcoming matches against Tottenham and Fulham uncertain. Despite the setback, Glasner remains hopeful about his player's potential recovery timeline.

Richards, a regular for the U.S. team, had previously missed the 2022 World Cup due to a leg injury. Palace suffered a narrow 8-7 loss to Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw, adding to the team's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)