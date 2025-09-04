Left Menu

Delhi University's Hindu College Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings

Hindu College of Delhi University has emerged as the top college in the NIRF 2025 rankings, surpassing previous top rankers. Delhi University performed strongly overall, securing fifth in the Universities category. Significant performances were noted from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. The rankings reveal the prominence of Delhi-based institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:08 IST
Delhi University's Hindu College Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Hindu College has claimed the top spot on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 list, a monumental achievement for the storied institution. Closely following are Miranda House, Hans Raj, Kirori Mal, and St Stephen's, marking the top five colleges in the nation.

In a landmark accomplishment, Delhi University climbed to the fifth position in the Universities category, up from sixth last year, and moved to the 12th position in the Research Institutions list. This success is attributed to the concerted efforts of faculty, staff, students, and alumni, as noted by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Additionally, Jawaharlal Nehru University maintained its second spot in the Universities category, continuing to symbolize 'excellence with equity.' Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia, now ranked fourth among universities, has excelled in Sustainable Development Goals rankings. The NIRF, showing notable growth in participant institutions and expanded categories, underscores the dominant stance of Delhi-based higher educational entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

 India
2

New Leadership Steers India's Mutual Fund Industry to New Heights

 India
3
Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

 Global
4
The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education

The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Educatio...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025