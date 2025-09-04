Delhi University's Hindu College Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings

Delhi University's Hindu College has claimed the top spot on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 list, a monumental achievement for the storied institution. Closely following are Miranda House, Hans Raj, Kirori Mal, and St Stephen's, marking the top five colleges in the nation.

In a landmark accomplishment, Delhi University climbed to the fifth position in the Universities category, up from sixth last year, and moved to the 12th position in the Research Institutions list. This success is attributed to the concerted efforts of faculty, staff, students, and alumni, as noted by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Additionally, Jawaharlal Nehru University maintained its second spot in the Universities category, continuing to symbolize 'excellence with equity.' Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia, now ranked fourth among universities, has excelled in Sustainable Development Goals rankings. The NIRF, showing notable growth in participant institutions and expanded categories, underscores the dominant stance of Delhi-based higher educational entities.

