Trailblazer in Education: Awadhesh Kumar Jha's Outstanding Contributions

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, the principal of a government school in Delhi's Rohini, has been awarded the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2025, as the sole representative from the national capital among 45 recipients across India. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards on September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day celebrations.

Jha, a native of Bihar and a graduate of Hindu College, University of Delhi, has served as the principal since 2015. His tenure has seen remarkable academic success, with numerous students qualifying for competitive exams like NEET and JEE Mains. Vice-Principal Bharti Kalra credits Jha's leadership for providing free coaching to underprivileged students through collaborations with private institutes.

With initiatives like a computer-enabled reading hall, stress-buster classrooms, and eco-friendly programs, Jha has significantly transformed the school's learning environment post-COVID-19. He emphasizes using technology to guide India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, aligning with government aspirations. Jha views the award as acknowledgment of collective effort, inspiring ongoing contributions to education even post-retirement.

