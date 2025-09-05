Left Menu

Assam Celebrates Legacy of Education Pioneers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day, honoring educators' role in instilling strong values in young students. Sarma also remembered Indira Miri, an esteemed educationist, for her contributions to empowering Assam's tribal communities through education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:05 IST
On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, marked as Teachers' Day across India. This day celebrates those who instill good education and values in young minds.

In a post on X, Sarma emphasized the significance of educators in molding children into better humans, highlighting their enduring influence on society.

Additionally, Sarma paid homage to Indira Miri, a Padmashri awardee, lauding her visionary work in empowering tribal communities in Assam through education, a legacy that continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

