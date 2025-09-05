Assam Celebrates Legacy of Education Pioneers

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, marked as Teachers' Day across India. This day celebrates those who instill good education and values in young minds.

In a post on X, Sarma emphasized the significance of educators in molding children into better humans, highlighting their enduring influence on society.

Additionally, Sarma paid homage to Indira Miri, a Padmashri awardee, lauding her visionary work in empowering tribal communities in Assam through education, a legacy that continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)