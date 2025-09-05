Left Menu

Odisha Guv, CM pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:27 IST
Odisha Guv, CM pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and others on Friday paid tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also observed as Teachers' Day.

Kambhampati in a post on X said: ''On the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I pay respectful tributes to the great philosopher, teacher & statesman. His life and ideals continue to guide us as we celebrate #TeachersDay.'' The CM expressed hope that teachers will continue their relentless efforts to shape a bright future for children.

Majhi, in his social media post, said: ''On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's first vice president, and the sacred Guru purnima, heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all.

''Providing quality education to students along with the responsibility of developing their inherent talents rests with the teachers, and therefore, they are honoured as 'Gurus'. I hope and believe that teachers will continue their relentless efforts to properly fulfil this responsibility and shape a bright future for the children.'' Patnaik said, ''Gurus shape life to be beautiful. The blessings of gurus are the greatest in life. On this sacred Guru Diwas, I pay my humble tribute to the ideal Guru as well as to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India. #HappyTeachersDay.'' International sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also created a sand art in Puri beach depicting former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

