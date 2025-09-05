Left Menu

SPML Infra rejigs top management for growth impetus

Abhinandan, earlier the chief operating officer, will now lead the companys business strategy, operations, corporate finance, and entry into emerging areas such as Battery Energy Storage Systems BESS, it said in a release.Subhash Chandra Sethi, who has assumed the role of non-executive chairman, will focus on legal, contractual and arbitration strategy.

SPML Infra Ltd on Friday announced a leadership transition, appointing Abhinandan Sethi, son of promoter Subhash Chandra Sethi, as managing director for a five-year term.

The move marks a generational shift, with the next line of leadership taking charge while the promoters step back into strategic advisory roles. Abhinandan, earlier the chief operating officer, will now lead the company's business strategy, operations, corporate finance, and entry into emerging areas such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), it said in a release.

Subhash Chandra Sethi, who has assumed the role of non-executive chairman, will focus on legal, contractual and arbitration strategy. His brother, Sushil Sethi, will continue as non-executive vice chairman, guiding client relationships and market expansion, it said.

"This transition marks a new chapter in SPML Infra's journey. With Abhinandan's leadership and our continued strategic guidance, the company is well-positioned for the next phase of sustained growth," Subhash Sethi said.

Abhinandan, an alumnus of Boston University and London Business School, said he plans to build on SPML's ''water infrastructure legacy'', while expanding into clean energy.

The Kolkata-based company said it has also appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as an additional director on the board in the capacity of independent director.

The changes are subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

