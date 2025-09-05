Left Menu

Odisha: Three students injured as plasters from school roof falls on them on Teachers’ Day

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:19 IST
Three students of a government-run school in Odisha's Bhadrak district were injured on Friday morning after cement chunks from their school roof fell on them, officials said. The incident occurred at Bahumagheri School under Basudevpur block in the coastal district during Teachers' Day celebrations, they said.

The injured students have been identified as Shubhashree Kala and Shakuntala Mandal of 'Shishu Vatika' (pre-school) and Srabani Kala of class 3, they said.

According to the school officials, the cement chunks fell on the students were walking on the verandah, causing injuries to their head and body.

All three were rushed to Basudevpur Hospital for treatment. They were returned to their homes after getting required treatment, the officials added.

Speaking about the incident, school headmaster Prasanta Maji expressed concern over the unsafe condition of the school building.

''The children survived only due to the grace of the god and the blessings of their parents,'' Maji said.

The school building is in such a vulnerable state that even teachers feel unsafe during classes. Rainwater seeps through the roof, and plaster frequently falls off during rains, the headmaster said.

Highlighting the dire state of the infrastructure, Maji said parents have started pulling their children out of the school due to safety concerns.

''Last year, we had 180 students. This year, only 31 remain—mostly those who have no other option,'' he added.

The headmaster said he had reported about the school's condition to the district collector, block development officer (BDO), and district education officer (DEO). However, Maji claimed that no repair work has been initiated even after months.

Local residents and parents have demanded urgent action to prevent any further mishaps and ensure the safety of students.

Meanwhile, the district collector has enquired about the health condition of the injured students from the headmaster.

