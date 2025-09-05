Tragic Pattern: Student Deaths Raise Alarm at BITS Pilani Goa

The tragic death of Rishi Nair, a 20-year-old BITS Pilani student, in his hostel room has heightened concerns over students' mental health on their south Goa campus. Revealing a case of mental health neglect, his demise has been confirmed to occur during sleep, as per the post mortem report.

While authorities have ruled out suicide, ongoing investigations aim to unveil the specific cause of death. This marks the fifth fatality involving a BITS Pilani student within a year, with three attributed to suicide. The police have convened with the institution's management to discuss protective measures.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that a committee, led by the collector, has been setup to thoroughly investigate these recurring incidents. He emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring that such distressing events do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)