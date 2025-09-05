Left Menu

Maharashtra's Language Policy Overhaul: Balancing Tradition and Education

The Maharashtra government has appointed a committee led by Dr. Narendra Jadhav to develop a three-language policy for schools in accordance with the NEP 2020. This follows controversies regarding the introduction of Hindi in Marathi and English schools, highlighting concerns about maintaining Marathi's prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has established a committee headed by educationist Dr. Narendra Jadhav to create a three-language policy for schools, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 directives.

The panel consists of seven members, including National School of Drama director Dr. Waman Kendre, education experts, and a child psychologist. This decision arrives amidst controversy over the inclusion of Hindi in Marathi and English medium schools, with opposition parties claiming it represents an 'imposition' of Hindi.

Appointed through a government resolution, the committee will explore the education landscape, balancing NEP 2020's directives with Maharashtra's linguistic preferences, especially the significance of Marathi in schooling, aiming to deliver its recommendations within three months.

