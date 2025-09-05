Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

In a major boost for educators in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Friday that all government teachers in the state will now have access to cashless medical treatment. This significant policy change was unveiled at a ceremonial event dedicated to appreciating the hard work of teachers in the state.

The initiative encompasses a wide range of educational staff, including those in primary, upper-primary, secondary, and aided schools and colleges, as well as shiksha mitras, instructors, and cooks, impacting approximately nine lakh educators. At the event held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to honor teachers, distribute tablets, and launch smart classrooms as part of his commitment to enhancing education quality in the state.

Adityanath emphasized the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the nation's future, ranking them alongside bureaucrats and politicians in importance. Additionally, he criticized previous administrations, alleging that the education system was plagued by malpractice before 2017. Now, under his leadership, exams are conducted transparently. The Chief Minister also highlighted the introduction of the Bal Vatika scheme under the New Education Policy and reiterated his commitment to the holistic development of Uttar Pradesh's education sector.