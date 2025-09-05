Delhi's Bold Initiative: Empowering Education through Nipun Sankalp

In a significant move to elevate educational standards, the Delhi government celebrated 118 outstanding teachers with the State Teachers' Award 2025. Coupled with this honor, the launch of Nipun Sankalp aims to bolster foundational literacy and numeracy among schoolchildren.

The celebrations took place at Tyagaraj Stadium, where a dedicated exhibition spotlighted various educational initiatives and innovations. Eleven thematic stalls highlighted programs such as CM Shri Schools and Vidyanjali, while a special section introduced Nipun Sankalp.

Notable dignitaries including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta graced the event, commending students' engagement with modern technology. The day underscored the crucial role of teachers in shaping future generations and showcased Delhi's journey in education.

