Karnataka Shines with 450 New Medical Seats and NRI Quota Boost

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced the addition of 450 medical seats by the NMC for 2025–26, including a 15% NRI quota. This initiative meets the demand for more seats and aids financial self-reliance. Additional seats are distributed across multiple colleges in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:18 IST
The National Medical Commission has approved 450 additional medical seats for Karnataka for the academic year 2025-26, as announced by State Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil. The decision comes amidst growing demand for medical education and the introduction of a 15% NRI quota across government medical colleges.

The new seats are distributed evenly across medical colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Raichur, and Vijayanagara, with each college receiving 50 seats. This move increases Karnataka's total medical seats to 9,663 following the first NEET seat allotment round.

In addition to enhancing medical education opportunities, Minister Patil revealed plans for a Skill Summit and a job fair in Mysuru, further boosting the state's development in education and employment sectors.

