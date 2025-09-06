Left Menu

Gujarat's Educational Triumph: CM Bhupendra Patel's Tribute to Teachers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Gujarat's teachers for reducing school dropout rates. Speaking on Teacher's Day, he lauded education initiatives that have inspired national progress. Highlighting teachers' roles, he recognized their contributions to a vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and echoed PM Modi's call for stress-free learning and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:49 IST
In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently commended teachers for their instrumental role in decreasing the school dropout rate, emphasizing education as the foundation of national and state progress. This acknowledgment came during an inspiring dialogue with 37 impactful educators, coinciding with Teacher's Day, which celebrates Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister highlighted key initiatives such as 'Shala Praveshotsav', 'Kanya Kelvani Abhiyan', and 'Gunotsav', which have significantly improved educational outcomes in Gujarat. Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, these programs aim to lead national pursuits in education, reducing dropout rates from 35% in 2003 to 0.85% in 2023.

Patel further lauded the teaching community for supporting PM Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', through fostering 'Swadeshi' values and prioritizing education. He acknowledged the award-winning educators on Teacher's Day, emphasizing that honoring them reinforces their crucial influence, second only to parents, on shaping future citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

