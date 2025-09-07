Punjab Educational Institutions to Reopen After Devastating Floods

In an official announcement made on Sunday, Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Bains confirmed that all educational institutions in the state, including schools, colleges, and universities, will resume operations starting September 9. This decision follows temporary closures prompted by the recent catastrophic floods.

The initiative comes as part of broader efforts to restore normalcy in the wake of widespread devastation caused by the rising waters of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. While institutions are gearing up for reopening, the minister emphasized that safety remains a top priority, mandating that private school managements verify the safety of their facilities.

Bains assured that comprehensive inspections and cleanliness drives will be conducted in government schools on September 8, spearheaded by teachers and supported by panchayats and municipal bodies. Institutions severely affected by floods are subject to case-by-case evaluations by deputy commissioners for potential ongoing closures.