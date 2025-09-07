Left Menu

Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

Maharashtra's Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department has revoked recognition for 23 English-medium schools catering to the Dhangar community in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Beed due to irregularities. Inspectors found inadequate accommodation and food facilities. Affected students will be relocated to other schools.

  • India

The Maharashtra Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department has revoked the recognition of 23 English-medium residential schools dedicated to serving students from the Dhangar community. The decision affected institutions in the Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Beed districts, following allegations of operational irregularities.

These schools, inaugurated in 2024 under the Raje Yashwantrao Holkar English Medium Residential Education Scheme, aimed to offer quality education, housing, and nourishment to Dhangar children. The scheme initially enrolled 5,500 students, with plans to increase annual enrolments by 10,000.

During inspections conducted between July 11 and 14, investigators discovered that numerous schools were failing to provide essential services, despite receiving funds. Following complaints by social activists Suresh Kale and Somnath Kale, a cancellation notification was issued on September 1, with plans to transfer affected students to alternative schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

