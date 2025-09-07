Left Menu

Empowering Education: JMM's Youth Initiative Bridges Learning Gaps

The JMM's youth wing launched 'Har ghar copy, har haath kalam' in memory of Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren. The program distributes notebooks and pens to children in Birsanagar, promoting the leaders' vision for universal education. Parents pledged support, aiming for widespread educational access in East Singhbhum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:39 IST
Empowering Education: JMM's Youth Initiative Bridges Learning Gaps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to the educational vision of former Jharkhand leaders Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren, the JMM's youth wing rolled out a grassroots initiative titled 'Har ghar copy, har haath kalam' on Sunday.

The program, launched in Birsanagar, involved the distribution of notebooks and pens to children, symbolizing a commitment to eliminating educational barriers in East Singhbhum.

At the event, JMM's Kunal Sarangi emphasized the initiative's role in honoring the late leaders' dreams, ensuring that no child is left behind due to lack of basic resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025