Empowering Education: JMM's Youth Initiative Bridges Learning Gaps
The JMM's youth wing launched 'Har ghar copy, har haath kalam' in memory of Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren. The program distributes notebooks and pens to children in Birsanagar, promoting the leaders' vision for universal education. Parents pledged support, aiming for widespread educational access in East Singhbhum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:39 IST
- India
In a tribute to the educational vision of former Jharkhand leaders Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren, the JMM's youth wing rolled out a grassroots initiative titled 'Har ghar copy, har haath kalam' on Sunday.
The program, launched in Birsanagar, involved the distribution of notebooks and pens to children, symbolizing a commitment to eliminating educational barriers in East Singhbhum.
At the event, JMM's Kunal Sarangi emphasized the initiative's role in honoring the late leaders' dreams, ensuring that no child is left behind due to lack of basic resources.
