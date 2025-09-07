Empowering Education: JMM's Youth Initiative Bridges Learning Gaps

In a tribute to the educational vision of former Jharkhand leaders Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren, the JMM's youth wing rolled out a grassroots initiative titled 'Har ghar copy, har haath kalam' on Sunday.

The program, launched in Birsanagar, involved the distribution of notebooks and pens to children, symbolizing a commitment to eliminating educational barriers in East Singhbhum.

At the event, JMM's Kunal Sarangi emphasized the initiative's role in honoring the late leaders' dreams, ensuring that no child is left behind due to lack of basic resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)