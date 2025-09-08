Left Menu

Karnataka's Experiential Learning Programme: Bridging the Education-Employability Gap

The Karnataka government has launched the Experiential Learning Programme through the BFSI Consortium's Bengaluru Chapter. This initiative aims to bridge the education-to-employability gap by integrating industry-vetted curricula in undergraduate courses across the state, while offering training and internships with leading financial sector firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:10 IST
The Karnataka government has rolled out the Experiential Learning Programme in collaboration with the BFSI Consortium's Bengaluru Chapter. The initiative, part of a joint effort with the Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology and the Department of Higher Education, aims to address the existing education-to-employability gap by introducing industry-approved curriculums in undergraduate institutions throughout the state.

Encompassing domain, technical, and behavioral training, the program will offer experiential projects and internships, providing students with valuable exposure to banks, insurers, and fintech companies. According to a press release, the initiative is designed to enhance skills, build confidence, and ensure a secure future for students entering the BFSI sector.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that Karnataka is dedicated to building talent pipelines for emerging industries. He noted the importance of aligning education with industry requirements, highlighting that the BFSI sector faces a significant skilled workforce deficit, projected to rise to 3 million by 2030. This program is expected to alleviate such disparities by creating a ready-to-deploy talent pool and facilitating numerous opportunities for young professionals in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

