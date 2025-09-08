Nagaland Teachers' Unyielding Fight for Justice

Over 350 teachers from the Nagaland RMSA Teachers' Association (NRMSATA)-2016 have launched an indefinite sit-in protest outside the Directorate of School Education in Kohima. The protest aims to push the state government to implement a Supreme Court ruling on the teachers' service benefits without further delay.

According to the association's spokesperson, Renbemo L. Patton, the agitation was sparked by the government's inaction regarding the ruling. Despite numerous peaceful efforts, the issue remains unresolved, compelling the teachers to adopt this non-violent protest.

This marks the second phase of their strike, following an earlier pen-down protest in August. Demanding official recognition of salaries and service benefits from their 2016 appointments, the teachers are insistent until the government fulfills their legal entitlements. The protest has also called for support from various civil society and student organizations.