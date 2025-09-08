India Marks International Literacy Day 2025 with Focus on Digital Inclusion

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, celebrated International Literacy Day (ILD) 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, with a strong emphasis on “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.” The event, organized by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), brought together Union and State leaders, senior education officials, volunteer teachers, neo-learners, and literacy champions from across the country.

The programme was graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, along with Shri Kishor Barman, Minister of Education, Tripura, Dr. Vanlalthlana, Minister of Education, Mizoram, and Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL.

Expanding Literacy in the Digital Age

The event’s theme underscored the transformative role of digital technology in making reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning accessible to every citizen. India has witnessed significant progress in literacy, with the national rate rising from 74% in 2011 to 80.9% in 2023–24.

A major milestone celebrated at the event was Himachal Pradesh joining Tripura, Mizoram, and Goa as the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy, alongside Ladakh, which became the first fully literate Union Territory in 2024.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s Virtual Address

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the gathering virtually, congratulating the states and UTs that achieved full literacy. He emphasized that literacy is not only about reading and writing but also a pathway to dignity, empowerment, and self-reliance.

Highlighting the achievements of the ULLAS Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, he informed that the programme has already enrolled 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers, with 1.83 crore learners completing foundational assessments, recording a 90% success rate. The programme now provides learning material in 26 Indian languages, making it inclusive and accessible.

He called for greater youth involvement, suggesting that literacy initiatives be integrated with academic credits to inspire students to contribute actively. Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Shri Pradhan said that education is the foundation of civilisation and called for renewed dedication to building a literate and self-reliant Bharat.

Jayant Chaudhary on Overcoming Challenges

Addressing the event in person, Shri Jayant Chaudhary expressed pride that Himachal Pradesh had joined other states with difficult terrain in achieving full literacy. He emphasized that these achievements prove how collective determination, volunteerism, and community support can overcome geographical and resource-related barriers.

He also highlighted the expansion of literacy to include digital and financial literacy, noting that India’s Digital Public Infrastructure has accelerated education and inclusion at a pace once thought impossible. “What might have taken fifty years elsewhere, India has achieved in a single decade,” he remarked.

Paying tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Shri Chaudhary reflected on his belief that literacy breaks the cycle of ignorance and that equitable access to education is essential for justice and progress.

The Minister outlined three priorities for the future:

Sustaining volunteerism to ensure peer-to-peer learning. Integrating literacy with skills and livelihoods, ensuring immediate benefits. Broadening literacy to include digital tools, financial awareness, and citizens’ rights.

Sanjay Kumar on National Progress

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL, highlighted India’s rise in literacy from just 12% at Independence to over 80% today. He urged citizens to adopt a “Each One, Teach One” approach to achieve universal literacy within five years, including digital, legal, and financial literacy.

He also stressed the importance of blended learning under ULLAS, combining offline and online modes, and called on students nationwide to join this Jan Andolan (people’s movement) for literacy.

Literacy Week and Compendium Release

To mark the occasion, the ULLAS Compendium was released, showcasing innovative teaching and learning materials that celebrate India’s linguistic, cultural, and social diversity. Representatives from Ladakh and Goa shared their best practices, offering insights for states still on their literacy journey.

As part of the celebration, the Government of India also organised ULLAS Literacy Week 2025 from 1–8 September, conducting a nationwide registration drive for non-literates, volunteers, and neo-learners across States and UTs.

Towards a Literate and Developed Bharat

The ILD 2025 celebration reinforced India’s commitment to building a fully literate nation aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). With technology, community participation, and volunteerism at its core, the literacy mission is expected to become a transformative force for empowerment and inclusivity in the years ahead.