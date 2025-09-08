Education and Skilling Aligned to Drive Mission Swadeshi for Viksit Bharat 2047

In a significant step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) convened a high-level joint interaction at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi. Themed “Swadeshi Se Samriddha aur Viksit Bharat – Strategies in Education and Skilling,” the session sought to craft a forward-looking roadmap to embed self-reliance, innovation, and cultural pride into India’s education and skill development systems.

The meeting was chaired by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, in the presence of Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and MoS for Education, and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education. Senior officials from the Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education, and MSDE, along with heads of key autonomous institutions, actively participated in the brainstorming exercise.

Education and Skilling: Twin Pillars of Mission Swadeshi

The deliberations stressed that education and skilling are complementary strengths and must function in tandem to build a confident and self-reliant India. The group emphasized that the seeds of Aatmanirbhar Bharat should be sown at the school level, where students act as ambassadors of Swadeshi values.

It was suggested that schools and universities become catalysts for promoting indigenous products, local entrepreneurship, and cultural heritage. Innovative formats such as debates, exhibitions, academic projects, and community campaigns were highlighted as effective tools for raising awareness, fostering innovation, and building pride in India’s unique strengths.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was cited as the bedrock for this transformation, with its emphasis on holistic and skill-based learning, cultural rootedness, innovation, equity, and student well-being.

Leaders’ Vision: Swadeshi as a Pathway to Viksit Bharat

Addressing the session, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said a strategic roadmap was being prepared jointly by MoE and MSDE to position Swadeshi as the pathway to a Samriddha and Viksit Bharat. He underscored that schools and colleges must become torchbearers of this mission, instilling the spirit of self-reliance, innovation, and cultural pride in students, who would in turn influence their families and communities.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary described this moment as a reset for India’s role in global value chains. He called for embedding curiosity, enterprise, and innovation across classrooms and shopfloors, ensuring that every young Indian is equipped with future-ready skills in AI, design, and technology. He emphasized that India must not only respond to global shifts but also shape them, branding itself as the Skill Capital and Innovation Hub of the world. “This is a moment for bold ideas, disruption, and collective ownership of the nation’s future,” he said.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar focused on the role of higher education institutions and skilling centres as knowledge hubs. He stated that by integrating critical thinking, research, and innovation into learning systems, India’s youth can lead the nation’s journey to becoming the Skill Capital of the World.

A Nationwide Movement: Jan Sampark, Jan Bhagidari, Jan Abhiyan

The session underlined the need for a whole-of-society approach, calling for Jan Sampark (connect), Jan Bhagidari (participation), and Jan Abhiyan (campaign) to mobilize schools, universities, ITIs, and other institutions. All bodies under MoE and MSDE — including NCERT, SCERTs, DIETs, IITs, IIMs, ITIs, and Sector Skill Councils — were urged to align curricula, outreach programmes, and activities with Mission Swadeshi.

Special emphasis was placed on developing digital content, podcasts, cultural programmes, and exhibitions to connect youth with India’s crafts, traditions, and innovations. The discussions also highlighted the importance of ITI trainees and skill development schemes in leading community-based initiatives for local economic empowerment.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

The brainstorming concluded with actionable suggestions consolidated by the Secretaries of School Education, Higher Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. These will form the basis of a comprehensive strategic roadmap for Mission Swadeshi, ensuring that education and skilling remain central to building a prosperous, confident, and self-reliant India.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve, the meeting declared that by 2047, education and skilling systems in India must not only empower individuals but also drive the nation’s transformation into a Samriddha aur Viksit Bharat.