Left Menu

Transformative National Education Policy Sets New Course for India's Future

The National Education Policy (NEP) seeks to remove India's youth from the 'Macaulay mentality', according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Launched in 2020, the NEP aims to revamp India's educational system, prioritizing mother tongue instruction, competency-based learning, and entrepreneurship, as inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:29 IST
Transformative National Education Policy Sets New Course for India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's National Education Policy (NEP) is poised to become the transformative medium for addressing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes as the 'Macaulay mentality', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced. He asserted this during his recent visit where he highlighted the NEP's goals to revolutionize the Indian educational framework.

Introduced on July 29, 2020, the NEP presents sweeping reforms in school, higher, and technical education. Pradhan believes these measures, now in their sixth year, mark a significant paradigm shift. Acknowledging India's youthful demographic, he emphasized education's crucial role in shaping a generation geared for future challenges with reforms such as instruction in native languages and skill-based learning.

At the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in Delhi, PM Modi further called for discarding outdated colonial mindsets, tracing back to Thomas Macaulay's influence. Modi's ten-year call to action accompanied Pradhan's visits to historical Indian sites, underscoring the cultural and societal context driving these educational reforms.

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026