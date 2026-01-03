Transformative National Education Policy Sets New Course for India's Future

India's National Education Policy (NEP) is poised to become the transformative medium for addressing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes as the 'Macaulay mentality', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced. He asserted this during his recent visit where he highlighted the NEP's goals to revolutionize the Indian educational framework.

Introduced on July 29, 2020, the NEP presents sweeping reforms in school, higher, and technical education. Pradhan believes these measures, now in their sixth year, mark a significant paradigm shift. Acknowledging India's youthful demographic, he emphasized education's crucial role in shaping a generation geared for future challenges with reforms such as instruction in native languages and skill-based learning.

At the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in Delhi, PM Modi further called for discarding outdated colonial mindsets, tracing back to Thomas Macaulay's influence. Modi's ten-year call to action accompanied Pradhan's visits to historical Indian sites, underscoring the cultural and societal context driving these educational reforms.