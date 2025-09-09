Left Menu

Telangana's Blueprint for Next-Gen Education: A Leap Towards Equality

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to propose setting up a special fund for 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools.' Reddy sought relaxation of FRBM limits to facilitate construction for providing educational equality for marginalized sections, reaching nearly 2.70 lakh students across 105 schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:02 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday approached the Central Government with a proposal to enhance educational facilities for marginalized communities. In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Reddy sought permission to establish a special corporation aimed at raising funds for constructing 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools' in the state.

The Chief Minister is advocating for a relaxation in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act limits to finance this ambitious educational initiative. Designed to provide corporate-style education, the initiative targets backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities, who make up nearly 90% of Telangana's population.

Reddy elaborated on the state's plan to build 105 schools, accommodating 2,560 students each, with an overall investment of Rs 21,000 crore. An additional Rs 9,000 crore will modernize labs and infrastructure in colleges. The Union Finance Minister reportedly responded positively to these proposals.

