Clash Over Cutbacks: Protests Erupt Over Teacher Vacancy Reductions

Aspiring teachers in the state protested against the drastic reduction in teaching vacancies for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination. Despite promises for 1.20 lakh posts, the recent notification listed only 26,000. Police used batons and water cannons to control the crowd as they disrupted traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the state capital, police faced off against demonstrators protesting the substantial cut in teaching vacancies announced for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination.

A large gathering of aspirants took to the streets near Dak Bunglow crossing, voicing frustration towards the government's recent decision to drastically reduce teaching positions to just over 26,000, a sharp decline from the promised 1.20 lakh posts.

Efforts by security forces to control the crowd were met with resistance, prompting police to utilize water cannons and batons. The protesters remained steadfast, alleging the government's reneging on prior commitments represents a severe injustice to job seekers.

