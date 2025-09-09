Clash Over Cutbacks: Protests Erupt Over Teacher Vacancy Reductions

In the state capital, police faced off against demonstrators protesting the substantial cut in teaching vacancies announced for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination.

A large gathering of aspirants took to the streets near Dak Bunglow crossing, voicing frustration towards the government's recent decision to drastically reduce teaching positions to just over 26,000, a sharp decline from the promised 1.20 lakh posts.

Efforts by security forces to control the crowd were met with resistance, prompting police to utilize water cannons and batons. The protesters remained steadfast, alleging the government's reneging on prior commitments represents a severe injustice to job seekers.

